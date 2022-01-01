Go
Jaipur Royal Indian Cuisine

Our traditional dishes are rooted in the soil of Northern India and they are prepared in our restaurant as they would be in our own homes. We strive to create an authentic atmosphere where you and your guests will be able to sit back and enjoy the rich aroma and our incredible Indian cuisine.
Please dine in with us and enjoy the royal treament!

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS

9401 Lee Hwy • $$

Avg 4.3 (2764 reviews)

Popular Items

Aloo Gobhi$12.95
Murgh Tikka Masala$16.50
Saag Paneer$14.00
Paneer Makhani Masala$14.00
Vegetable Samosa$5.50
Naan$3.00
Murgh Makhani$16.50
Aam ki (Mango) Lassi$4.00
Garlic Naan$3.50
Large Rice$5.00
Location

9401 Lee Hwy

Fairfax VA

Sunday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
