Jake's - Amherst

We are temporally closed for the fall and winter and look forward to welcoming you back in the Spring! Thank you for all the love and support.

68 Cowls Rd

Iced Coffee$3.00
Pierce Bros. coffee
Jake's Eggs$8.65
two eggs any style, home fries and toasted 3-seed sourdough
Basic Sandwich$5.10
two fried eggs and cheddar cheese on a toasted king-sized English muffin
Hash Bowl$12.65
house-made hash of the day with two eggs, any style, and toasted 3-seed sourdough.
Coolidge$10.65
three eggs scrambled with roasted tomatoes, kale, roasted garlic, and goat cheese. Served with homefries and toasted 3-seed sourdough
Breakfast Burrito$10.65
three scrambled eggs, roasted homefries, sauteed greens, refried black beans and Monterey jack cheese. Served with sour cream and pico de gallo
French Fries$3.49
Bacon$3.60
Original Sandwich$7.10
two fried eggs, shallots, spinach, fresh tomato and cheddar cheese on a toasted king-sized English muffin
Downtown$10.65
three eggs scrambled with bacon, caramelized onions, roasted mushrooms, and cheddar cheese. Served with homefries and toasted 3-seed sourdough
Amherst MA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
