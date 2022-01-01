Go
Jake Rooney's

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • SEAFOOD

119 Brooks Rd • $$

Avg 4.3 (652 reviews)

Popular Items

Cabernet Braised Beef$22.00
Slow cooked, fork-tender boneless beef chuck in cabernet espagnole sauce, over Yukon gold mashed potatoes.
Fish and Chips$20.00
Hearty portion of fresh native haddock. Comes with fries, cole slaw, and an onion ring garnish.
Tacos$16.00
Grilled soft tacos with shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, cheese and chipotle aioli and your choice of fried haddock or grilled chicken. With shrimp - 16. Served with fries, rice, or chips and salsa.
Fried Haddock Sandwich$14.00
Native haddock on grilled brioche roll with lettuce, tomato and homemade tartar sauce.
Angus Burger$14.00
8 oz Angus steak burger with lettuce and tomato on a grilled brioche roll. Create your own… American Cheese, Swiss, Cheddar or crumbled bleu cheese, bacon, grilled onions, mushrooms, fried egg or grilled peppers, add $1 per topping
Small Caesar Salad$6.00
Fresh romaine tossed in our classic in house Caesar dressing, with croutons and shredded parmesan cheese. Small 6 Large 12 Add chicken for 6 or steak tips for 6
Scallops Wrapped In Bacon$16.00
Fresh native sea scallops wrapped in hickory smoked bacon, with honey Dijon sauce.
Large Caesar Salad$12.00
Fresh romaine tossed in our classic in house Caesar dressing, with croutons and shredded parmesan cheese. Small 6 Large 12 Add chicken for 6 or steak tips for 6
House Salad$10.00
Crisp salad greens with all the fixin's and choice of dressing. Side 4. Regular 8.
Sizzling Fajitas$16.00
Grilled steak tips or chicken with onions and peppers. Served with warmed tortillas and all the fixings. Add guacamole for 1. Steak and Chicken Combo 16.
Add shrimp for 6 more.
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Live Music
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

119 Brooks Rd

Harwich Port MA

Sunday12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
