Jake’s On The Lake Tahoe City

SEAFOOD

780 N Lake Blvd • $$

Avg 4 (2515 reviews)

Garlic Chili Edamame$9.00
gluten-free soy, lime, togarashi, garlic, ginger
Maine Lobster Tails$60.00
two 4oz tails, garlic mashed potato, roasted cauliflower, drawn butter, lemon
Caesar Salad$11.00
classic preparation
Ora King Salmon$48.00
miso broth, bacon confit marble potatoes, shiitake mushrooms, heirloom baby spinach, butter braised alliums, nori
Monterey Bay Calamari$18.00
lemon remoulade, chili water
Lomi Lomi Salmon$23.00
house-cured, onion, tomato, avocado, cucumber, wonton chips
Bowl of Clam Chowder$12.00
new england style (contains pork)
Cup of Clam Chowder$8.00
new england style (contains pork)
Filet Gyro Tacos$21.00
cucumber, lettuce, tomato, red onion, feta, avocado tzatziki, house sriracha, naan "tortillas", fries
Chicken on Salad$8.00
6oz grilled chicken breast added to a salad of your choice.
Upscale
Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Live Music
Romantic
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Pet Friendly
Buffet
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

780 N Lake Blvd

Tahoe City CA

Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
