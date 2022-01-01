Jake's Barbecue
Welcome Home!
8114 GUIDE MERIDIAN RD
Popular Items
Location
8114 GUIDE MERIDIAN RD
LYNDEN WA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Underground Burger Lynden
For online ordering, Download our Underground Burger App from the App Store or Google Play or copy this link into your browser: https://undergroundburgers.appfront.app/
Burnt Ends
Get your BBQ fixins and enjoy life!
Muddy Waters Coffee
Delicious Coffee, Friendly Service, Locally Owned Drive Thru Espresso Stand
California Tacos & Fresh Juices
Mexican Restaurant founded by Sonia based on her family's recipes and California/ Spanish dishes she encounter while living in the SF Bay Area