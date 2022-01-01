Go
Toast

Jake's Barbecue

Welcome Home!

8114 GUIDE MERIDIAN RD

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Tri Tip Salad$13.99
Fresh cut salad mix topped with shredded cheddar/jack blend, hard- boiled egg, chopped bacon, topped with smoked tri tip and your choice of dressing.
Brisket$14.99
Choose a 5 or 8 ounce portion of our succulent Certified Angus Beef brisket smoked low and slow then sliced to order topped with a drizzle of our sweet and tangy BBQ sauce.
Mac And Cheese$3.49
Fried Chicken Salad$13.99
Fresh cut salad mix topped with shredded cheddar/jack blend, hard- boiled egg, chopped bacon topped with tender fried chicken and your choice of dressing.
Pulled Pork Sandwich$13.99
Mouth-watering, savory smoked pulled pork topped with a drizzle of our sweet and tangy BBQ sauce.
Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.99
Hand breaded chicken tenders, deep fried and topped with honey mustard, sliced American cheese and crispy bacon with mayo, lettuce, tomato and onion on a brioche bun.
Chicken Fritters and Fries$13.99
They're Back!!! Hand breaded chicken tenders served with honey mustard dressing and fries.
Sweet Potato Fries$3.49
6 Cornbread sticks$3.99
Cowboy Carryout (Feeds 4-8)$44.99
***Take out only***
2 pounds of pulled pork, (3) 1 pound sides, 8 pack of buns and (6) fresh baked cornbreads
See full menu

Location

8114 GUIDE MERIDIAN RD

LYNDEN WA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Underground Burger Lynden

No reviews yet

For online ordering, Download our Underground Burger App from the App Store or Google Play or copy this link into your browser: https://undergroundburgers.appfront.app/

Burnt Ends

No reviews yet

Get your BBQ fixins and enjoy life!

Muddy Waters Coffee

No reviews yet

Delicious Coffee, Friendly Service, Locally Owned Drive Thru Espresso Stand

California Tacos & Fresh Juices

No reviews yet

Mexican Restaurant founded by Sonia based on her family's recipes and California/ Spanish dishes she encounter while living in the SF Bay Area

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston