Jake's Burger
Come in and enjoy!!
18905 W Capitol Dr Suite 110
Location
18905 W Capitol Dr Suite 110
Brookfield WI
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Brunch
Brunch is a modern breakfast and lunch restaurant serving upscale fare while providing a fun, cheerful environment!
We Cater!
C.C.'s Elbow Room
Come in and enjoy!
Yo Mama!
Frozen yogurt and goodies!
The Melting Pot
The Melting Pot invites you to enjoy more than a meal. We invite conversation, laughter, and coming together over artisan cheeses, fresh salads, savory entrees, and indulgent desserts.