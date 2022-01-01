Jake's Del Mar

Go
Serving chef-driven coastal fare and craft cocktails, steps from the waves.

SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

1660 Coast Blvd. • $$

Avg 4.5 (11471 reviews)

Popular Items

Roasted Turkey Sandwich$17.50
All natural turkey breast, melted brie, apple, tomato apricot chutney, arugula, rustique roll, salt & vinegar potato chips
Apple & Candied Walnut Salad$13.00
Organic field greens, goat cheese, cranberry vinaigrette
Kids Cheeseburger$9.50
1/4 lb. USDA choice beef, cheddar cheese
Achiote Roasted Fresh Fish$24.00
Chayote squash, corn, butternut squash, brown rice, roasted tomatillo vinaigrette.
Hula Pie, The original Duke's dessert$13.00
Chocolate cookie crust, macadamia nut ice cream, hot fudge, toasted mac nuts, whipped cream.
Achiote Roasted Fresh Fish$33.50
Fresh local fish, chayote squash, corn, butternut squash, brown jasmine rice, roasted tomatillo vinaigrette
Mixed Seafood Pot$35.00
Maine lobster, scallop, shrimp, fresh fish, saffron tomato broth, risotto cake
Ahi Poke Bowl$21.00
Fresh tuna, sesame soy dressing, maui onion, avocado, pickled papaya, kimchi, jalapeno, jasmine rice
Chef's Burger$18.00
Sirloin & brisket blend, tillmook smoked cheddar, grilled onions, iceberg, tomato, special sauce, brioche bun, french fries
Crispy Calamari$16.50
Macadamia nut crusted, sweet & sour sauce
Tourists
Upscale
Casual
Romantic
Happy Hour
Cozy
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Contactless Payments
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

1660 Coast Blvd.

Del Mar CA

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
