Jake's Del Mar
Serving chef-driven coastal fare and craft cocktails, steps from the waves.
SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
1660 Coast Blvd. • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1660 Coast Blvd.
Del Mar CA
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Stratford Court Cafe
For decades, locals and visitors have enjoyed our home-style cuisine and warm cozy atmosphere of the Stratford Court Cafe. We are a family-owned and operated business, and pride ourselves on ensuring that your experience with us is a satisfying and memorable one.
Stratford Court Café is situated on the grounds of an early 1900's Cape-Cod style home. Located in the center of Olde Del Mar, Stratford Court Café offers a lovely garden setting for enjoying scrumptious breakfast selections, hearty sandwiches, salads, fresh-baked pastries and cookies, smoothies, specialty coffee drinks, and espresso. We are a stone-skip away from the beach, Seagrove Park, the Powerhouse Community Center, and some great shopping!
En Fuego Cantina & Grill
Come in and enjoy!
Poseidon
Come in and enjoy!
Del Mar Rendezvous
Come on in and enjoy!