Go
A map showing the location of Jake's Eatery - NewtownView gallery

Jake's Eatery - Newtown

Open today 7:00 AM - 4:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

49 Cambridge Lane

Newtown, PA 18940

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

Sunday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:00 pm

Location

49 Cambridge Lane, Newtown PA 18940

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Piccolo Trattoria - Newtown, PA
orange starNo Reviews
32 West Rd Newtown, PA 18940
View restaurantnext
The Borscht Belt Delicatessen
orange star3.9 • 53
2124 South Eagle Road Newtown, PA 18940
View restaurantnext
Newtown Bagel Company
orange starNo Reviews
31 Swamp Road Newtown, PA 18940
View restaurantnext
Guru's Fine Indian Cuisine
orange starNo Reviews
203 N Sycamore St Newtown, PA 18940
View restaurantnext
Relic On State - 101 South State Street
orange starNo Reviews
101 South State Street Newtown, PA 18940
View restaurantnext
Triple Sun Spirits Company - Newtown
orange starNo Reviews
126 S State St #200 Newtown, PA 18940
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Newtown

Vince's Pizzeria and Taproom -
orange star4.0 • 17
573 Durham Rd Newtown, PA 18940
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Newtown

Langhorne

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Southampton

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Warminster

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Morrisville

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)

Lawrence Township

No reviews yet

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)

Bristol

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Jake's Eatery - Newtown

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston