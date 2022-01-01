Go
Jake's - Northampton

Serving breakfast and lunch
7 days a week! Open 8am-3pm

17 King Street

Popular Items

Breakfast Burrito$11.75
three scrambled eggs, roasted homefries, sauteed greens, refried black beans and monterey jack cheese in a flour tortilla. Served with pico de gallo and sour cream
**pictured with optional guacamole add on
Bacon$4.00
Jake's Burger$11.50
seasoned beef patty, grilled red onions, lettuce, fresh tomato and house sauce served on a brioche bun
Coffee$3.50
Pierce Bros. Coffee
Coolidge$11.75
Three scrambled eggs with roasted tomatoes, kale, roasted garlic, and goat cheese. Served with home fries and toasted 3-seed sourdough
Downtown$11.75
Three scrambled eggs with bacon, caramelized onions, roasted mushrooms, cheddar cheese. Served with homefries and toasted 3- seed sourdough.
Pork Belly Benny$16.50
Pulled pork, sauteed greens, shallots, sauteed mushrooms, garlic confit and Swiss cheese served on toasted 3-seed sourdough with two poached eggs and hollandaise
Cali Chicken Club$11.50
grilled chicken breast with bacon, lettuce, tomato, guacamole and house spread. Served on a brioche bun
Jake's Eggs$9.50
Two eggs any style served with home fries and toasted 3- seed sourdough
Basic Sandwich$5.60
Two fried eggs topped with cheddar cheese on a toasted king sized English muffin.
Location

17 King Street

NORTHAMPTON MA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
