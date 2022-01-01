Jake's Place Restaurant & Market
Built and Opened in 1929 as a Sinclair Gas Station. Jake's Place has seen many changes over the years -- but the one that has remained the same is it's Southern Roots and Charm. Voted the Area's Best Barbecue and Pork Ribs. Collard Greens -- none better than Jake's Place! Serving Craft Beers, Moonshine and Bourbon -- of course. Southern..Comfortable..Food..'Nuff Said!
511 Thompson St
511 Thompson St
Ashland VA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
