Go
Toast

Jake's Pub & Grill

Thank you for choosing Jakes !

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

500 Galleria Dr • $$

Avg 4.5 (711 reviews)

Popular Items

6 C Hand White$8.00
Butter garlic sauce, tomatoes, provolone/mozzarella cheese topped with Basil
Jumbo$1.90
Limoncello mascarpone cake$5.99
Sm Ranch$0.50
Kids Tender$6.00
6 Wings$7.50
12 Wings$15.00
Chicken Salad$10.00
Sm Honey Mustard$0.50
Kids Grilled Cheese$5.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Buffet
Takeout

Location

500 Galleria Dr

Johnstown PA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:45 am - 7:15 pm
Wednesday10:45 am - 7:15 pm
Thursday10:45 am - 7:15 pm
Friday10:45 am - 7:15 pm
Saturday10:45 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Italian Oven Restaurant

No reviews yet

The Fifth Local Eatery and Alehouse

No reviews yet

Come in and Enjoy

NyKo's Restaurant on Scalp

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Corner Coffee Shoppe

No reviews yet

Home-style Cookin, with that old diner touch you love!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston