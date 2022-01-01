Go
Jak's Grill

The Pacific Northwest's Favorite Neighborhood Steakhouse!

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

14 Front St N • $$$

Avg 4.7 (1140 reviews)

Popular Items

JaK's Burger$18.00
1/2 lb of ground beef, served on a lightly buttered and toasted Kaiser bun. With roasted red pepper mayo, lettuce, tomato, and onion.
Skewers$36.00
Two brochettes of filet and New York, dusted with Moroccan spices, then finished with a rich gorgonzola cream sauce. Topped with sun-dried tomatoes and a touch of fresh basil.
Steak Sandwich$25.00
Marinated, aged New York. Grilled to order and served on a JaK's steak buttered and toasted roll. Served with house au jus.
Ribeye 18 oz Boneless$56.00
Richly marbled cut in a smoky marinade. Served with fresh grated horseradish.
Panko Crusted Halibut$38.00
Crusted with panko and parmesan, then pan seared. Served with a lemon caper beurre blanc.
Brussels Sprouts$14.00
Tossed with walnuts and herbs in a garlic, caper, anchovy, jalapeño, and honey vinaigrette.
Ora King Salmon$36.00
Smoked fennel cream, sweet and sour organic rainbow chard, russet straw
Filet Mignon 12 oz$62.00
Our most tender cut, aged to perfection.
Filet Mignon 8 oz$53.00
Our most tender cut, aged to perfection.
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

14 Front St N

Issaquah WA

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
