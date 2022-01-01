Go
Toast

Jak's Grill

The Pacific Northwest's Favorite Neighborhood Steakhouse!

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

3701 NE 45th St • $$$

Avg 4.4 (1405 reviews)

Popular Items

Prime Top Sirloin Salad 5oz Cut$24.00
Sliced JaK's prime top sirloin steak that is marinated and grilled, caramelized onions, raw onions, and tomatoes on romaine. Served with balsamic vinaigrette and finished with bleu cheese crumbles.
Steak Sandwich$25.00
Marinated, aged New York. Grilled to order and served on a JaK's steak buttered and toasted roll. Served with house au jus.
Kids' Chicken Tenders$10.00
Ribeye 18 oz Boneless$56.00
Richly marbled cut in a smoky marinade. Served with fresh grated horseradish.
Kids' Burger$10.00
Brussels Sprouts$14.00
Tossed with walnuts and herbs in a garlic, caper, anchovy, jalapeño, and honey vinaigrette.
JaK's Burger$18.00
1/2 lb of ground beef, served on a lightly buttered and toasted Kaiser bun. With roasted red pepper mayo, lettuce, tomato, and onion.
Filet Mignon 8 oz$53.00
Our most tender cut, aged to perfection.
Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Marinated, grilled chicken breast served on a lightly toasted Kaiser bun with pesto mayo, lettuce, tomato, and caramelized onion.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

3701 NE 45th St

Seattle WA

Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

General Porpoise Laurelhurst

No reviews yet

Welcome to the General Porpoise [Laurelhurst] Pre-order page. We are here for you Seattle! Currently open for take out doughnuts and coffee at our Capitol Hill and Laurelhurst cafes. // Doughnuts at General Porpoise are made with fresh eggs and are filled with seasonal jams, jellies, curds, custards, and creams. // In addition to doughnuts, we serve top quality coffees from multiple roasters. Espresso, pour over, drip, and draft cold brew are all available.

Great State Burger - Laurelhurst

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bamboo Sushi

No reviews yet

The world’s first certified sustainable sushi restaurant serving a menu of signature sushi rolls, traditional nigiri, Japanese-inspired plates and more.

Ba Bar - University Village

No reviews yet

Modern & quality Vietnamese street food in a fun, lively setting with specialty cocktails to enjoy with family and friends.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston