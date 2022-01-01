JaK*s Place Neighborhood Grill
JaK*s is a from scratch restaurant, making food to order for each and every guest. We pride ourselves on using the highest quality ingredients with a mind toward keeping prices affordable for every day people. From our made from scratch sauces, to our hand patties burgers, and even the smoked butternut squash for our vegan menu - a solid team in our building made these for you.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
6026 Birch Ln • $
6026 Birch Ln
Nampa ID
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
