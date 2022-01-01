Go
Toast

JaK*s Place Neighborhood Grill

JaK*s is a from scratch restaurant, making food to order for each and every guest. We pride ourselves on using the highest quality ingredients with a mind toward keeping prices affordable for every day people. From our made from scratch sauces, to our hand patties burgers, and even the smoked butternut squash for our vegan menu - a solid team in our building made these for you.

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

6026 Birch Ln • $

Avg 4 (147 reviews)

Popular Items

Finger steaks$15.99
Hand cut/battered tender beef
Big bold crispy chicken$13.99
Seasoned crispy breast, chipotle ranch, beer cheese
Turkey cranberry salad$12.99
house turkey atop spring mix, w/grape toms, red onion, cucumber, dried cranberries & feta
Turkey in da Club$14.99
House roasted turkey, pesto mayo, cheddar, house bacon, lettuce tomato on 9 grain
Street tacos$3.99
Seasoned chicken, deep fried salmon, smoked pork or butternut squash
JaK Burger$15.99
Roasted jalapeño, jalapeno bacon jam, house beer cheese
Zucchini fries$10.99
Hand cut and crispy battered
JaK Western$15.99
Jalapeno bacon jam, onion ring, bbq sauce, pepper jack cheese
Classic Cheeseburger$12.99
Wagyu brisket short rib blend, w/cheese
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Digital Payments
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

6026 Birch Ln

Nampa ID

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Bob's Restaurant & Lounge

No reviews yet

Bob's has alll your favorite foods and beverages in a welcoming environment. Enjoy the classics made to elevated tastes!

Jon Smith Subs

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

THB

No reviews yet

2110 Caldwell Blvd., Nampa, ID, 83651

Flying Pie Pizzaria

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston