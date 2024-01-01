Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo chicken salad in Jal

Go
Jal restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Jal
  • /
  • Buffalo Chicken Salad

Jal restaurants that serve buffalo chicken salad

Banner pic

 

Iron Horse Grille

204 East Kansas Avenue, Jal

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Buffalo & Ranch Chicken Salad$10.99
More about Iron Horse Grille
Banner pic

 

Nana's Cafe

301 N. Main St., Jal

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Salad$9.99
More about Nana's Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Jal

Philly Cheesesteaks

Club Sandwiches

Fajitas

Chips And Salsa

Crispy Chicken

Pancakes

Grilled Cheese Sandwiches

Fried Chicken Salad

Map

More near Jal to explore

Lubbock

Avg 4.2 (63 restaurants)

Lubbock

Avg 4.2 (63 restaurants)

Midland

Avg 4.3 (47 restaurants)

San Angelo

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Odessa

Avg 4.1 (29 restaurants)

Odessa

Avg 4.1 (29 restaurants)

Roswell

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Clovis

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Ruidoso

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Odessa

Avg 4.1 (29 restaurants)

Midland

Avg 4.3 (47 restaurants)

Roswell

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Lubbock

Avg 4.2 (63 restaurants)

Clovis

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

San Angelo

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (413 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (900 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (108 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1380 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (353 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston