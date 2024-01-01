Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Burritos in
Jal
/
Jal
/
Burritos
Jal restaurants that serve burritos
Mamasitas - Mamasitas
301 N. Main St., Jal
No reviews yet
Brisket Burrito
$5.50
Meat & Potato Burrito
$5.50
Breakfast Burrito
$4.50
More about Mamasitas - Mamasitas
Iron Horse Grille
204 East Kansas Avenue, Jal
No reviews yet
Breakfast Burritos
$5.95
More about Iron Horse Grille
