Chicken fajitas in
Jal
/
Jal
/
Chicken Fajitas
Jal restaurants that serve chicken fajitas
Iron Horse Grille
204 East Kansas Avenue, Jal
No reviews yet
Chicken Fajita Salad
$10.99
More about Iron Horse Grille
Mamasitas
301 N. Main St., Jal
No reviews yet
#20 Chicken Fajitas Plate
$14.99
Tortillas, Rice, Beans, Lettuce & Tomatoes - Grilled Veggies upon request
More about Mamasitas
Lubbock
Avg 4.2
(63 restaurants)
Midland
Avg 4.3
(46 restaurants)
San Angelo
Avg 4.4
(39 restaurants)
Odessa
Avg 4.1
(30 restaurants)
Roswell
Avg 4.7
(9 restaurants)
Clovis
Avg 4.2
(8 restaurants)
Ruidoso
Avg 4.2
(6 restaurants)
