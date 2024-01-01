Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken fajitas in Jal

Go
Jal restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Jal
  • /
  • Chicken Fajitas

Jal restaurants that serve chicken fajitas

Banner pic

 

Iron Horse Grille

204 East Kansas Avenue, Jal

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Fajita Salad$10.99
More about Iron Horse Grille
Banner pic

 

Mamasitas

301 N. Main St., Jal

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
#20 Chicken Fajitas Plate$14.99
Tortillas, Rice, Beans, Lettuce & Tomatoes - Grilled Veggies upon request
More about Mamasitas

Browse other tasty dishes in Jal

Chili

Grilled Cheese Sandwiches

Chips And Salsa

Crispy Chicken

Fried Chicken Salad

Philly Cheesesteaks

Cheeseburgers

Fajitas

Map

More near Jal to explore

Lubbock

Avg 4.2 (63 restaurants)

Lubbock

Avg 4.2 (63 restaurants)

Midland

Avg 4.3 (46 restaurants)

San Angelo

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

Odessa

Avg 4.1 (30 restaurants)

Odessa

Avg 4.1 (30 restaurants)

Roswell

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Clovis

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Ruidoso

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Odessa

Avg 4.1 (30 restaurants)

Midland

Avg 4.3 (46 restaurants)

Roswell

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Lubbock

Avg 4.2 (63 restaurants)

Clovis

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

San Angelo

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (420 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (901 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (107 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1397 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (358 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston