Chicken salad in Jal

Jal restaurants
  • Jal
  • Chicken Salad

Jal restaurants that serve chicken salad

Consumer pic

 

Cole's Diner - 242 Main street

242 Main street, Jal

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Salad$9.99
Crispy fried chicken, onions, tomato, cheese and croutons served with your choice of dressing
More about Cole's Diner - 242 Main street
Banner pic

 

Iron Horse Grille

204 East Kansas Avenue, Jal

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Ceasar Salad$9.99
Crispy Chicken Cranberry Salad$10.99
Crispy Chicken on a bed of greens, diced tomatoes, chopped celery, chopped pecans, dried cranberries, mandarin orange slices, blue cheese crumbles. Your choice of salad dressing
Crispy Chicken Salad$9.99
Crispy chicken tender bites on a bed of greens, topped with diced tomatoes. Served with your choice of dressing,
More about Iron Horse Grille
Banner pic

 

Nana's Cafe

301 N. Main St., Jal

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Salad$9.99
More about Nana's Cafe

