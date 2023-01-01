Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken tenders in
Jal
/
Jal
/
Chicken Tenders
Jal restaurants that serve chicken tenders
Iron Horse Grille
204 East Kansas Avenue, Jal
No reviews yet
Crispy Chicken Strip Plate
$9.99
More about Iron Horse Grille
Nana's Cafe
301 N. Main St., Jal
No reviews yet
2 Pc Chicken Strips - A La Carta
$4.00
More about Nana's Cafe
