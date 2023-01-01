Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in Jal

Jal restaurants
Jal restaurants that serve fajitas

Iron Horse Grille

204 East Kansas Avenue, Jal

Beef Fajita Salad$10.99
Nana's Cafe

301 N. Main St., Jal

#19 Beef Fajitas Plate$15.99
Tortillas, Rice, Beans, Lettuce & Tomatoes - Grilled Veggies upon request
