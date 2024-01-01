Fried chicken salad in Jal
Jal restaurants that serve fried chicken salad
More about Cole's Diner - 242 Main street
Cole's Diner - 242 Main street
242 Main street, Jal
|Crispy Chicken Salad
|$9.99
Crispy fried chicken, onions, tomato, cheese and croutons served with your choice of dressing
More about Iron Horse Grille
Iron Horse Grille
204 East Kansas Avenue, Jal
|Crispy Chicken Cranberry Salad
|$10.99
Crispy Chicken on a bed of greens, diced tomatoes, chopped celery, chopped pecans, dried cranberries, mandarin orange slices, blue cheese crumbles. Your choice of salad dressing
|Crispy Chicken Salad
|$9.99
Crispy chicken tender bites on a bed of greens, topped with diced tomatoes. Served with your choice of dressing,