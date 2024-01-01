Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken salad in Jal

Jal restaurants
Jal restaurants that serve grilled chicken salad

Mamasitas - Mamasitas

301 N. Main St., Jal

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled or Crispy Chicken Salad$9.99
More about Mamasitas - Mamasitas
Iron Horse Grille

204 East Kansas Avenue, Jal

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Salad$9.99
Grilled chicken breast on a bed of greens, topped with cheddar cheese and tomatoes. Served with your choice of dressing.
Grilled Chicken Cranberry Salad$10.99
Seasoned Grilled Chicken on a bed of greens, diced tomatoes, chopped celery, chopped pecans, dried cranberries, mandarin orange slices, and blue cheese crumbles. Your choice of salad dressing.
More about Iron Horse Grille

