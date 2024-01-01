Grilled chicken salad in Jal
Mamasitas - Mamasitas
301 N. Main St., Jal
|Grilled or Crispy Chicken Salad
|$9.99
Iron Horse Grille
204 East Kansas Avenue, Jal
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$9.99
Grilled chicken breast on a bed of greens, topped with cheddar cheese and tomatoes. Served with your choice of dressing.
|Grilled Chicken Cranberry Salad
|$10.99
Seasoned Grilled Chicken on a bed of greens, diced tomatoes, chopped celery, chopped pecans, dried cranberries, mandarin orange slices, and blue cheese crumbles. Your choice of salad dressing.