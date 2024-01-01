Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Waffles in Jal

Jal restaurants
Jal restaurants that serve waffles

Mamasitas - Mamasitas

301 N. Main St., Jal

Waffle Cone - Soft Serve Ice Cream$3.99
Mamasitas - Mamasitas
Iron Horse Grille

204 East Kansas Avenue, Jal

Loaded Waffle Fries$3.20
Iron Horse Grille

Lubbock

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Midland

Avg 4.3 (49 restaurants)

San Angelo

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

Odessa

Avg 4.1 (33 restaurants)

Roswell

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Clovis

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Ruidoso

No reviews yet
