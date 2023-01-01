Go
Banner picView gallery

Jalapenos #5 - 228 West Front Street

Closed today

review star

No reviews yet

228 West Front Street

Merrill, OR 97633

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Call for Open Hours

Location

228 West Front Street, Merrill OR 97633

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Worden Cafe/ Skippers
orange starNo Reviews
19809 HWY 97 S Klamath Falls, OR 97603
View restaurantnext
Wubba's BBQ Shack
orange star4.2 • 545
3930 South 6th ST Klamath Falls, OR 97603
View restaurantnext
Common Block Brewing - Klamath Falls - 1320 Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
1320 Main Street Klamath Falls, OR 97601
View restaurantnext
Jalapenos Taco Shop - 2 - 3380 Washburn Way
orange starNo Reviews
3380 Washburn Way Klamath Falls, OR 97603
View restaurantnext
Jalapenos Taco Shop - 1 - 6504 South 6th Street
orange starNo Reviews
6504 South 6th Street Klamath Falls, OR 97603
View restaurantnext
Sergio's Mexican & Seafood Restaurant - 4650 S 6th St
orange starNo Reviews
4650 S 6th St Klamath Falls, OR 97603
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Merrill

Ashland

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Medford

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Grants Pass

Avg 3.8 (18 restaurants)

Redding

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

Bend

Avg 4.4 (75 restaurants)

Arcata

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Redmond

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Chico

Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)

Eugene

Avg 4.5 (61 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Jalapenos #5 - 228 West Front Street

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston