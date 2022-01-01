Jalapeño's Bar & Grill
From Guadalajara Mexico, the Valdivia family of ten children brings to you a dining experience that is rich in tradition, custom and culture.
From our family to yours, we very much appreciate you and look forward to seeing you again.
1555 S Broadway Ave
Popular Items
Location
1555 S Broadway Ave
Boise ID
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
THB
2100 South Broadway, Boise, ID, 83706
Flying Pie Pizzaria
Come in and enjoy!
Red Bench Pizza
Fast, scratch, ingredient driven pizza -- Red Bench Pizza showcases old world, Neapolitan style pizza and classic pasta dishes in the heart of the Boise bench and Eagle, Idaho.
Scratch ingredients, custom blend house wines, a nice selection of craft beers and locally sourced pastas... we're a locally imagined and classically crafted neighborhood joint with direct delivery and family style options.
Jumpin' Janet's
Come on in and enjoy!