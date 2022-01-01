Go
Jalapeño's Bar & Grill

From Guadalajara Mexico, the Valdivia family of ten children brings to you a dining experience that is rich in tradition, custom and culture.
From our family to yours, we very much appreciate you and look forward to seeing you again.

1555 S Broadway Ave

Popular Items

Rice and Beans Side$5.00
Enchiladas Verdes$17.00
Three chicken enchiladas topped with melted cheese and green sauce.
Large Cheese Dip$7.00
Chimichanga$17.00
A flour tortilla filled with shredded beef or shredded chicken, then fried until crispy and covered with cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans, and garnish.
Scoop of Guacamole Side$2.00
California Burrito$20.00
A large flour tortilla filled with your choice of grilled chicken, steak, or pork carnitas & rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream & pico de gallo. Topped with cheese sauce.
To-Go Margarita 16oz$10.00
Chip & Dips Flight$7.00
Chips, salsa, cheese dip, and bean dip.
Quesadilla$7.00
Served with sour cream.
#5 Two Enchiladas$14.00
Served with rice and beans.
Location

1555 S Broadway Ave

Boise ID

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
