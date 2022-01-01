Go
Jalapeños Cantina & Mexican Grill

Classic Mexican fare, full bar, inside and outdoor seating. Reservations not accepted

191 Main st

Popular Items

Veggie Quesadilla$11.00
Fajita vegtables with queso fresco and cheddar jack cheese
Mexican Street Corn$11.00
Two ears of corn smothered with queso fresco, spices, cilantro and chipotle cremas
Burrito bowl$13.00
Make it a burrito bowl
Chicken Quesadilla$12.00
Pulled chicken with queso fresco and cheddar jack cheese
Chips and Salsa$2.50
Crisp tortilla chips and our house made salsa. Did we mention FREE refills?
Tacos$14.00
Three hard or soft tacos served with lettuce, pico de gallo, queso fresco and cilantro crema with rice and beans.
Chimichanga$15.00
How do you make a burrito grande better? Deep fry it!
Enchiladas$16.00
Two corn tortillas with choice of taco beef, pulled chicken, braised pork or fajita vegtables with cheddar jack cheese, ranchero and verde sauces, served with rice and beans.
Burrito Grande$15.00
Taco beef, pulled chicken, braised pork or fajita vegtables with mexican rice, black beans, pico de gallo, chipotle crema, topped with ranchero sauce and cheddar jack, served with rice and beans
Loaded Vegetarian Chili$9.00
Served with tortilla chips, fresh jalapenos, scallions and refried bean crema.
Location

191 Main st

Bar Harbor ME

Sunday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
