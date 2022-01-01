Go
Jalapeño's Bar & Grill

Serving Amazing Mexican Cuisine With Excellent Hospitality

1921 Caldwell Blvd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

California Burrito$20.00
A large flour tortilla filled with your choice of grilled chicken, steak, or pork carnitas & rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream & pico de gallo. Topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice and beans.
1 Bag of Chips Small$1.00
SD Rice$2.00
8 oz Salsa and chips$4.00
Small chips And Salsa/ with Meal$2.00
Fajita Nachos$16.00
Your choice of grilled chicken or steak, covered in cheese sauce, grilled onions, bell peppers, tomatoes and melted cheese.
Chimichanga$17.00
A flour tortilla filled with your choice of shredded chicken or shredded beef, then fried and topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans, sour cream, and garnish.
Irma's Special$18.00
Grilled chicken strips, zucchini, mushrooms, and onions simmered with spicy red sauce and topped with cheese sauce. Served with tortillas, rice, and beans.
4 oz Cheese DIp$3.00
8 oz Cheese Dip$6.00
Location

1921 Caldwell Blvd

Nampa ID

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

