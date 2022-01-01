Go
Jalapenos Sandpoint image

Jalapenos Sandpoint

Closed today

StarStarStarStarHalf

954 Reviews

$$

314 N 2nd Ave

Sandpoint, ID 83864

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Attributes and Amenities

check markIntimate
check markFamily-Friendly
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markBuffet
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday5:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday5:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday5:00 am - 12:00 am
WednesdayClosed
Thursday6:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 11:00 pm

Location

314 N 2nd Ave, Sandpoint ID 83864

Directions

Loading...

Jalapenos Sandpoint

orange star4.2 • 954 Reviews
