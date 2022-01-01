Jalapenos Taco Shop - 2 - 3380 Washburn Way
Open today 7:00 AM - 9:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Location
3380 Washburn Way, Klamath Falls OR 97603
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
THB - OR - Klamath Falls, Washburn Way
No Reviews
2525 Washburn Way Klamath Falls, OR 97603
View restaurant
THB - OR - Klamath Falls, S 6th St
No Reviews
4653 S 6th Street Klamath Falls, OR 97603
View restaurant