Go
Toast

Jalapeños Grill

If you're looking for the best Mexican restaurant south of Boston look no further than Jalapeños Grill. Conveniently located in Walpole Center Jalapeños offers up true Mexican Cuisine using only the finest ingredients.

960 Main Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Jalapenos Burrito$15.99
Flour tortilla filled with black beans, rice, lettuce sour cream, cheese and a combo of chorizo, chicken and steak.
Chicken Fajita$22.99
Chicken on a sizzling plate of peppers and onions, served with pico de gallo, sour cream, lettuce, sprinkled cheese, warm flour tortillas, Mexican rice and black beans
Chicken Burrito$14.99
Flour tortilla filled with black beans, rice, lettuce, sour cream, cheese and chicken.
Pepito's Chicken Quesadilla$8.99
Kids chicken quesadilla on a warm flour tortilla served with fries; soft drink and kid's churros included.
Mole Verde Enchiladas$15.99
Chicken enchiladas with a fresh green mole sauce. Topped with sour cream, sesame seeds, onions and a sprinkle of cheese. Served with Mexican rice and black beans.
Chicken Fajita Burrito$15.99
See full menu

Location

960 Main Street

Walpole MA

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Finnegan's Wake

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Finnegan's Wake

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Raven's Nest

No reviews yet

Serving up contemporary cuisine out of our scratch kitchen for over a decade!

Tessie's Bar and Kitchen

No reviews yet

Small. Local. Resilient.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston