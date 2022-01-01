Go
Jaleo DC

Imagined through the creative lens of Chef José Andrés and his team, Jaleo brings alive the spirit and flavors of Spain by showcasing the rich regional diversity of Spanish cuisine. Celebrating the traditional as well as the cutting-edge, Jaleo offers a taste of Spain in a festive, stylish, and casual atmosphere.

480 7th St. NW

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Datiles con Tocino 'Como Hace Todo el Mundo'$12.00
Fried bacon-wrapped dates served with an apple-mustard sauce
Espinacas a la Catalana$12.00
sauteed spinach, pine nuts, raisins and apples
Pan Con Tomate$14.00
Toasted slices of crispy bread brushed with fresh tomato and extra virgin olive oil
Patatas Bravas$13.00
a Jaleo favorite: fried potatoes with spicy tomato sauce and alioli
Croquetas de Pollo$13.00
traditional chicken fritters
Flan al Estilo Tradicional de Mama Marisa con Espuma de Crema Catalana$11.00
A classic spanish custard with 'espuma' of catalan cream and oranges
Ensalada de Remolacha$14.00
Red beet salad with citrus, pistachios and valdeon cheese
Gambas al Ajillo$17.00
The very, very famous tapa of shrimp sauteed with garlic
Carne Asada con Piquillos$16.00
Grilled hanger steak with confit piquillo peppers
Flauta de Jamon Iberico de Bellota$20.00
Flauta bread brushed with tomato and extra virgin olive oil, topped with cured ham from the legendary acorn-fed iberico pigs of spain
Location

480 7th St. NW

Washington DC

Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
