Jaleo - Chicago

Imagined through the creative lens of Chef José Andrés and his team, Jaleo brings alive the spirit and flavors of Spain by showcasing the rich regional diversity of Spanish cuisine.
Celebrating the traditional as well as the cutting-edge, Jaleo offers a taste of Spain in a festive, stylish, and casual atmosphere.

TAPAS

500 N Clark Street • $$

Avg 4.6 (142 reviews)

Popular Items

Croquetas de Pollo$14.00
Traditional chicken fritters
Ensaladilla Rusa$15.00
The ultimate Spanish tapa: potato salad with Spanish conserved bonito tuna, carrots, and peas
Arroz de Pollo y Setas$45.00
Paella-style rice with chicken and seasonal mushrooms
Patatas Bravas$13.00
Fried potatoes with spicy tomato sauce and alioli
Pimientos Piquillo$13.00
Seared piquillo peppers filled with goat cheese
Pan con Tomate$12.00
Tortilla Patatas$15.00
The classic Spanish omelette with potatoes and onions
Lentejas$12.00
Lentil stew made with vegetables and cured Ibérico pork.
Gambas al Ajillo$19.00
The classic Spanish tapa of shrimp sauteed with garlic
Butifarra con Mongetes$14.00
Grilled pork sausage with sauteed white beans and alioli
Reservations
Online Ordering

Location

500 N Clark Street

Chicago IL

Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
