Go
Toast

Jaliscos Taqueria

Come in and enjoy!

2901 S. Capitol of texas Hwy

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Beef Fajita Taco$4.25
one sinlge beef fajita taco with lettuce and tomatoes
Pastor Burrito$7.99
Large flour tortilla filled with marinated pork (pastor), lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, beans, avocado.
32oz Limonada$3.25
32oz Horchata$3.25
Breakfast Burrito$5.95
One breakfast burrito with your choice of 3 items. Every additional item cost $0.50 cents extra.
Pastor Taco$2.99
one single pastor taco with pico de pina, onions and cilantro
Combo Breakfast Taco$2.99
One breakfast taco with your choice of five items.
Breakfast Taco$2.99
One single taco with two items of your choice. Every additional item cost an additional $0.40 cents.
Side hash browns$1.99
16oz Soft Drinks$2.25
See full menu

Location

2901 S. Capitol of texas Hwy

Austin TX

Sunday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Twisted Cork Wine Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q

No reviews yet

Come in and Enjoy

Rudy's Country Store and BBQ

No reviews yet

Come in and Enjoy

Summer Moon

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston