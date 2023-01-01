Jalyn’s Bar & Grill - 40 High St
Open today 10:00 AM - 10:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Location
40 High St, West Point MS 39773
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Bulldog Burger Company - Starkville
No Reviews
702 University Drive Starkville, MS 39759
View restaurant
Dolce - 509 University Drive Ste 108
No Reviews
509 University Drive Starkville, MS 39759
View restaurant