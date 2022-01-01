Go
Jam on Hawthorne

Portland's best breakfast!

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

2239 SE Hawthorne Blvd • $$

Avg 4.6 (4926 reviews)

Popular Items

Pate A Choux Puffs$6.00
Light, crispy pate a choux puffs topped with powdered sugar, served with your choice of housemade sauce -coconut caramel sauce, chocolate Bavarian cream or berry jam. Think donut holes, but better. (not vegan)
Regular Coffee$3.50
Marigold Coffee
Two Egg Breakfast$12.00
Two eggs* any style, hashbrowns, toast & bacon, chicken basil sausage, veggie sausage OR smoked tofu strips.
(for a vegan breakfast choose tofu and smoked strips)
French Toast Sticks$6.00
Three VEGAN orange-almond French toast sticks drizzled with coconut caramel sauce. (deep fried, super delicious!)
Downtown Scramble$14.00
Tomatoes, spinach, roasted garlic, & bacon OR veggie sausage, scrambled with three eggs and topped with feta cheese. Served with hashbrowns and toast.
Pineapple Juice$4.00
Jam Coffee Mug$8.00
An 11oz Jam logo ceramic coffee mug with artwork by Brenda Dunn.
Golden Milk$4.00
We make our golden milk with turmeric, ginger, cinnamon, clove, nutmeg & maple syrup steamed with the milk of your choice. (does not contain coffee, not available iced.)
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

2239 SE Hawthorne Blvd

Portland OR

Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
