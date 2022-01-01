Go
Toast
  • /
  • Encino
  • /
  • JamaFo Jamaican Food Xpress -

JamaFo Jamaican Food Xpress -

Jamaican restaurant chain offering fare perfect for takeout and delivery. Our Encino location serves Encino, Sherman Oaks, Van Nuys, Studio City, North Hollywood and surrounding areas.

15826 Ventura Boulevard, Suite 110

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Fried Plantains
Ripened and fried. Vegan-friendly item.
D&G Ting$3.50
Coconut Rice & Beans$4.35
Coconut milk, garlic, thyme are cooked with red kidney beans and allowed to infuse rice. Vegan-friendly item.
Chicken Patty$4.25
NON-VEGAN. Savory, golden, flakey or puff crust filled with seasoned curry chicken.
Beef Patty$4.25
NON-VEGAN. Savory, golden, flakey or puff crust filled with seasoned beef.
Curried Chicken Box$14.99
NON-VEGAN. Bone-in dark meat chicken curried, seasoned with an array of spices, peppers, and stewed down with island vegetables. Served with your choice of Rice, Salad and two (2) Fried Plantains.
Oxtail Box$24.55
NON-VEGAN. Beef tail braised with our assorted mix of all spice, thyme, garlic, onion, and beans. Perfectly slow stewed. Served with your choice of Rice, Salad and two (2) Fried Plantains.
Vegetable Patty$4.25
Savory, flakey whole wheat crust filled with cabbage, corn and other vegetables. Similar to a Spanish empanada. Vegan-friendly item.
Vegan Jerk Chicken Box
Plant-based chicken options marinated in our JamaFo jerk marinade then baked, enhancing the jerk flavor. Comes with our fairly spicy Jerk Sauce on the side. Served with your choice of Rice, Salad and two (2) Fried Plantains.
Main ingredients are Non-GMO Soybean Protein and Non-GMO Wheat Protein.
Jerk Chicken Box$14.99
NON-VEGAN. Dark meat chicken marinated in our JamaFo jerk marinade then baked, enhancing the jerk flavor. Comes with our fairly spicy Jerk Sauce on the side. Served with your choice of Rice, Salad and two (2) Fried Plantains.
See full menu

Location

15826 Ventura Boulevard, Suite 110

Encino CA

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Jamin Vegan -

No reviews yet

Jamaican vegan restaurant chain offering fare perfect for takeout and delivery. Our Encino location serves Encino, Sherman Oaks, Van Nuys, Studio City, North Hollywood and surrounding areas.

Sushi|Bar Encino

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pasta | Bar Encino

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Claudine Artisan Kitchen & Bakeshop

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston