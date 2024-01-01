Chicken nuggets in Jamaica

Impossible Chicken Nuggets are made with soy protein to deliver that meaty bite. Soy protein is packed with plant-based protein and is a good source of amino acids and essential minerals like potassium. Sunflower oil gives Impossible Chicken Nuggets their juiciness. Methylcellulose (a binder in ice cream, sauces, and jams) and food starch (a carbohydrate in foods like canned soup) hold it all together. A blend of herbs and seasoning give these nuggets a delicious, savory flavor. Wheat flour creates golden-brown breadcrumbs that give Impossible Chicken Nuggets a crispy coating.

