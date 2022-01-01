Jamaica Plain restaurants you'll love

Go
Jamaica Plain restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Jamaica Plain

Jamaica Plain's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Cake
Bakeries
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Hummus
Mediterranean
Thai
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Latin American
Korean
Middle Eastern
Scroll right

Must-try Jamaica Plain restaurants

VeeVee image

 

VeeVee

763 Centre Street, Jamaica Plain

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Chicken$21.00
Crispy leg, thigh and wing, sautéed winter greens, mac and cheese, cheddar biscuit
Ribs$17.00
Baby back ribs, hot pepper marmalade, mustard bbq sauce
Shiitake Mushrooms$10.00
Crispy shiitake mushrooms, sriracha-soy sauce
More about VeeVee
Tres Gatos image

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Tres Gatos

470 CENTRE ST, Jamaica Plain

Avg 4.3 (1185 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Tortilla Española$8.00
yukon gold potatoes, farm-fresh eggs, pimenton aioli
Lamb Bocadillo$13.00
za'tar aioli, fried shallots, pickles, house made potato roll
can be gluten and dairy free.
nut free.
Chickpea Fritters$14.00
tzatziki, dill, radish
More about Tres Gatos
La Rana Rossa image

 

La Rana Rossa

154 Green Street, Jamaica Plain

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Sweet Italian sausage and ricotta$12.00
Four cheese$11.00
Classic Caesar$7.50
More about La Rana Rossa
Casa Verde image

 

Casa Verde

711 Centre Street, Jamaica Plain

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pescado Taco$7.00
fried tilapia, pickled purple cabbage, cilantro aioli, cilantro, crema
Cauliflower Taco$5.00
red onion escabeche, salsa verde, crema, cilantro
Beef Barbacoa Taco$6.00
slow-roasted beef, chimichurri, queso fresco, crispy shallots, cilantro
More about Casa Verde
Sweet Rice image

 

Sweet Rice

697 Centre Street, Jamaica Plain

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Drunken Noodle DN **
Stir-fried flat rice noodles with red peppers, string beans, onions, bamboo shoots, bean sprouts, garlic, and basil
Avocado Fresh Rolls$9.00
Fresh rolls with avocado and mixed vegetable filling
Pad Thai DN
Stir-fried rice noodles with egg, bean sprouts, scallions, and ground peanuts
More about Sweet Rice
Evergreen Eatery image

 

Evergreen Eatery

154 Green Street, Jamaica Plain

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Fish & Chips$17.00
JP Seafood’s award winning fish & chips comes to evergreen!
golden dipt fried white fish with homemade coleslaw and fries
Brioche French Toast$10.00
hand cut Fire King cinnamon brioche, syrup, powdered sugar, whipped cream
Breakfast Wrap$9.00
eggs, bacon in spinach tortilla served with tomato salsa and home fries
More about Evergreen Eatery
The Dogwood image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

The Dogwood

3712 washington st, jamaica plain

Avg 3.9 (589 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Maple$18.00
Italian Sausage, Ricotta, Tomato Sauce & Mozzarella
Dogwood Veggie Burger$14.00
Housemade 7 oz. Spicy Veggie Burger served with Roasted Red Pepper Aioli
Willow$17.00
Spinach, Goat Cheese, Caramelized Onion, Garlic, Tomato Sauce & Mozzarella.
More about The Dogwood
JPizle Kitchen image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • WAFFLES

JPizle Kitchen

536 Centre St, Jamaica Plain

Avg 4.2 (679 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Empanada Duo$8.50
2 corn Colombian turnovers,
chicken with potato & beef and rice.
Cazuela de Frijoles$11.99
Traditional Colombian beans & rice, Pork Belly, avocado, and sweet plantains.
Avocado Toast & Eggs$10.25
Two poach eggs, fresh avocado mashed with tomatoes, over Texas Brioche Bread, Macadamia butter and home fries
More about JPizle Kitchen
Little Dipper image

 

Little Dipper

669 Centre St, Jamaica Plain

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Seasonal Salad$12.00
Baby Gem Lettuce, Cara Cara Orange, Toasted Almonds, Roasted Chioggia Beets, House-made Ricotta, Balsamic Pomegranate Vinaigrette
(Vegetarian, Can be Vegan Gluten Friendly)
New Fish Curry$23.00
Hake, Coconut Curry Brodo, Marble Potato, Rainbow Carrot, Herb Pistou, House made roti.
(Can be gluten friendly w/out roti)
Potato Curry Cake w/ tomato jam$20.00
Potato Curry Cakes, Tomato Jam, Herb Salad, Lemon Yogurt, Lemon Vinaigrette
(Vegetarian, Dairy Free)
More about Little Dipper
Café Beirut image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Café Beirut

654 Centre St, Jamaica Plain

Avg 4.4 (719 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mezza Falafel$6.75
fried chickpea croquette, herbs, spices
The Ploughman Roll-Up$10.99
cauliflower, falafel, lettuce, fattoush, pickles, tahini, garlic whip
Mezza Sampler$11.99
Pick 3
More about Café Beirut
Ten Tables image

 

Ten Tables

597 Centre St, Jamaica Plain

Avg 4.5 (2905 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
NEW YEAR’S EVE 2022 MENU for 12/31 pickup$95.00
New Year’s Eve Dinner, 3 courses, $95 pp
Housemade Warm Foccacia, Rosemary, EVoo, Balsamic$6.00
Bowl of Mac N Cheese & a can of organic Wild + West Wine$18.00
More about Ten Tables
Third Cliff Bakery image

 

Third Cliff Bakery

3531 Washington St Ste 103, Jamaica Plain

Avg 5 (26 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Anadama Loaf$6.00
Anadama bread is a traditional yeast bread of New England in the United States made with wheat flour, cornmeal, molasses. It's a great sandwich loaf and as delicious with PB&J as it is with ham & cheese.
This item is for weekend pick up between 8am-3pm at Third Cliff Bakery (3531 Washington St. in Jamaica Plain). Orders are cut off on noon the day before pick-up.
Focaccia Slab$12.00
Order an entire slab (12 slices) of our focaccia for pick up on Saturday.
We are currently offering three varieties: everything seasoning (vegan), apple/cheddar/hot honey, and Mediterranean (preserved lemon, za'atar and smoked paprika, vegan).

Serving suggestion: Enjoy bread on the day of pick up, wrap any leftovers tight in plastic wrap and re-toast to enjoy on Day 2.
This item is for weekend pick up between 8am-3pm at Third Cliff Bakery (3531 Washington St. in Jamaica Plain). Orders are cut off on noon the day before pick-up.
Milk Bread$6.00
Milk Bread is a fluffy and tender white bread. It's made in the style of Japanese Milk Bread, using the tangzhong method borrowed from Chinese bun baking. The result is a golden exterior and springy white interior. Great for sandwiches, it makes a killer french toast as well.
This item is for weekend pick up between 8am-3pm at Third Cliff Bakery (3531 Washington St. in Jamaica Plain). Orders are cut off on noon the day before pick-up.
Please note that milk bread does usually sell out by Sunday so pre-ordering for later in the weekend is always a good idea!
More about Third Cliff Bakery
Same Old Place image

PIZZA • CALZONES • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Same Old Place

662 Centre St, Jamaica Plain

Avg 4.6 (5168 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Lg Chicken Parm Sub$13.75
Small Cheese$12.00
Small Hawaiian$13.65
More about Same Old Place
Achilitos Taqueria image

 

Achilitos Taqueria

38 Hyde park ave, Hyde park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Plantain Burrito*$9.00
Sweet plantains, mango salsa, guacamole, cilantro rice, black beans, cheese, chipotle mayo. Mango salsa contains onions, cilantro, tomato.
Grilled Chicken Burrito*$9.00
Grilled chicken, mexican rice, black beans, pico de gallo, lettuce, cheese, salsa verde
Grilled Elote (GF)*$5.00
one grilled corn topped with chipotle mayo, cotija cheese, cilantro, lime
More about Achilitos Taqueria
JP Seafood Cafe image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

JP Seafood Cafe

730 Centre Street, Jamaica Plain

Avg 4.4 (1087 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Shocking Maki$8.00
Spicy Tuna, Spicy Mayo, Scallion, Tempura Flake
Godzilla Maki$12.00
Jumbo Shrimp Tempura with Avocado, spicy mayo and Scallion
Sunshine Maki$8.00
Salmon, Lemon, Cilantro, Cucumber
More about JP Seafood Cafe
Monumental Market image

 

Monumental Market

36 south st, Jamaica Plain

Avg 4.9 (39 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Scone - Vegan - Cranberry Orange$3.74
Raspberry Vanilla
Muffin - Donut$2.80
Spiced buttermilk muffin rolled in melted butter and cinnamon sugar.
London Fog$4.44
Early grey tea, steamed milk of your choice, and vanilla
More about Monumental Market
Brassica Kitchen + Cafe image

 

Brassica Kitchen + Cafe

3710 Washington St, Jamaica Plain

Avg 4.8 (1494 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
BK Brussels$14.00
our famous brussels, fried & dressed in maple umeboshi (maple & salted plum ferment) miso, lemon, & chili oil.
contains: nightshade, stone fruit, & soy
Tower Street$8.00
fried egg, veggie sausage, pickled tomato, aioli, & greens on house made brioche. Contains: dairy, allium, egg, nightshade, gluten, soy CAN NOT BE GLUTEN FREE!
BK Beets$12.00
with yogurt, pistachio, & garlic confit
contains: gluten, dairy, nuts, allium
More about Brassica Kitchen + Cafe
Purple Cactus image

 

Purple Cactus

674 Centre Street, Jamaica Plain

Avg 4.3 (953 reviews)
Takeout
More about Purple Cactus
Fomu image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Fomu

617 Centre St, Jamaica Plain

Avg 4.5 (251 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Peanut Butter Chocolate Cookie$11.00
Chocolate Chip Cookie Sandwich$7.95
8 oz. Real Chocolate Sprinkles$7.00
More about Fomu
Restaurant banner

 

Mike and Patty's - JP

386 Centre Street, Jamaica Plain

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Mike and Patty's - JP
Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Jamaica Plain to explore

Jamaica Plain

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Map

More near Jamaica Plain to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Brookline

Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)

Brighton

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Allston

Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)

Newton Center

Avg 4 (14 restaurants)

Roslindale

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

West Roxbury

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Chestnut Hill

Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)

Hyde Park

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston