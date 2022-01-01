Jamaica Plain restaurants you'll love
Jamaica Plain's top cuisines
Must-try Jamaica Plain restaurants
VeeVee
763 Centre Street, Jamaica Plain
|Popular items
|Fried Chicken
|$21.00
Crispy leg, thigh and wing, sautéed winter greens, mac and cheese, cheddar biscuit
|Ribs
|$17.00
Baby back ribs, hot pepper marmalade, mustard bbq sauce
|Shiitake Mushrooms
|$10.00
Crispy shiitake mushrooms, sriracha-soy sauce
TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Tres Gatos
470 CENTRE ST, Jamaica Plain
|Popular items
|Tortilla Española
|$8.00
yukon gold potatoes, farm-fresh eggs, pimenton aioli
|Lamb Bocadillo
|$13.00
za'tar aioli, fried shallots, pickles, house made potato roll
can be gluten and dairy free.
nut free.
|Chickpea Fritters
|$14.00
tzatziki, dill, radish
La Rana Rossa
154 Green Street, Jamaica Plain
|Popular items
|Sweet Italian sausage and ricotta
|$12.00
|Four cheese
|$11.00
|Classic Caesar
|$7.50
Casa Verde
711 Centre Street, Jamaica Plain
|Popular items
|Pescado Taco
|$7.00
fried tilapia, pickled purple cabbage, cilantro aioli, cilantro, crema
|Cauliflower Taco
|$5.00
red onion escabeche, salsa verde, crema, cilantro
|Beef Barbacoa Taco
|$6.00
slow-roasted beef, chimichurri, queso fresco, crispy shallots, cilantro
Sweet Rice
697 Centre Street, Jamaica Plain
|Popular items
|Drunken Noodle DN **
Stir-fried flat rice noodles with red peppers, string beans, onions, bamboo shoots, bean sprouts, garlic, and basil
|Avocado Fresh Rolls
|$9.00
Fresh rolls with avocado and mixed vegetable filling
|Pad Thai DN
Stir-fried rice noodles with egg, bean sprouts, scallions, and ground peanuts
Evergreen Eatery
154 Green Street, Jamaica Plain
|Popular items
|Fish & Chips
|$17.00
JP Seafood’s award winning fish & chips comes to evergreen!
golden dipt fried white fish with homemade coleslaw and fries
|Brioche French Toast
|$10.00
hand cut Fire King cinnamon brioche, syrup, powdered sugar, whipped cream
|Breakfast Wrap
|$9.00
eggs, bacon in spinach tortilla served with tomato salsa and home fries
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
The Dogwood
3712 washington st, jamaica plain
|Popular items
|Maple
|$18.00
Italian Sausage, Ricotta, Tomato Sauce & Mozzarella
|Dogwood Veggie Burger
|$14.00
Housemade 7 oz. Spicy Veggie Burger served with Roasted Red Pepper Aioli
|Willow
|$17.00
Spinach, Goat Cheese, Caramelized Onion, Garlic, Tomato Sauce & Mozzarella.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • WAFFLES
JPizle Kitchen
536 Centre St, Jamaica Plain
|Popular items
|Empanada Duo
|$8.50
2 corn Colombian turnovers,
chicken with potato & beef and rice.
|Cazuela de Frijoles
|$11.99
Traditional Colombian beans & rice, Pork Belly, avocado, and sweet plantains.
|Avocado Toast & Eggs
|$10.25
Two poach eggs, fresh avocado mashed with tomatoes, over Texas Brioche Bread, Macadamia butter and home fries
Little Dipper
669 Centre St, Jamaica Plain
|Popular items
|Seasonal Salad
|$12.00
Baby Gem Lettuce, Cara Cara Orange, Toasted Almonds, Roasted Chioggia Beets, House-made Ricotta, Balsamic Pomegranate Vinaigrette
(Vegetarian, Can be Vegan Gluten Friendly)
|New Fish Curry
|$23.00
Hake, Coconut Curry Brodo, Marble Potato, Rainbow Carrot, Herb Pistou, House made roti.
(Can be gluten friendly w/out roti)
|Potato Curry Cake w/ tomato jam
|$20.00
Potato Curry Cakes, Tomato Jam, Herb Salad, Lemon Yogurt, Lemon Vinaigrette
(Vegetarian, Dairy Free)
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Café Beirut
654 Centre St, Jamaica Plain
|Popular items
|Mezza Falafel
|$6.75
fried chickpea croquette, herbs, spices
|The Ploughman Roll-Up
|$10.99
cauliflower, falafel, lettuce, fattoush, pickles, tahini, garlic whip
|Mezza Sampler
|$11.99
Pick 3
Ten Tables
597 Centre St, Jamaica Plain
|Popular items
|NEW YEAR’S EVE 2022 MENU for 12/31 pickup
|$95.00
New Year’s Eve Dinner, 3 courses, $95 pp
|Housemade Warm Foccacia, Rosemary, EVoo, Balsamic
|$6.00
|Bowl of Mac N Cheese & a can of organic Wild + West Wine
|$18.00
Third Cliff Bakery
3531 Washington St Ste 103, Jamaica Plain
|Popular items
|Anadama Loaf
|$6.00
Anadama bread is a traditional yeast bread of New England in the United States made with wheat flour, cornmeal, molasses. It's a great sandwich loaf and as delicious with PB&J as it is with ham & cheese.
This item is for weekend pick up between 8am-3pm at Third Cliff Bakery (3531 Washington St. in Jamaica Plain). Orders are cut off on noon the day before pick-up.
|Focaccia Slab
|$12.00
Order an entire slab (12 slices) of our focaccia for pick up on Saturday.
We are currently offering three varieties: everything seasoning (vegan), apple/cheddar/hot honey, and Mediterranean (preserved lemon, za'atar and smoked paprika, vegan).
Serving suggestion: Enjoy bread on the day of pick up, wrap any leftovers tight in plastic wrap and re-toast to enjoy on Day 2.
This item is for weekend pick up between 8am-3pm at Third Cliff Bakery (3531 Washington St. in Jamaica Plain). Orders are cut off on noon the day before pick-up.
|Milk Bread
|$6.00
Milk Bread is a fluffy and tender white bread. It's made in the style of Japanese Milk Bread, using the tangzhong method borrowed from Chinese bun baking. The result is a golden exterior and springy white interior. Great for sandwiches, it makes a killer french toast as well.
This item is for weekend pick up between 8am-3pm at Third Cliff Bakery (3531 Washington St. in Jamaica Plain). Orders are cut off on noon the day before pick-up.
Please note that milk bread does usually sell out by Sunday so pre-ordering for later in the weekend is always a good idea!
PIZZA • CALZONES • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Same Old Place
662 Centre St, Jamaica Plain
|Popular items
|Lg Chicken Parm Sub
|$13.75
|Small Cheese
|$12.00
|Small Hawaiian
|$13.65
Achilitos Taqueria
38 Hyde park ave, Hyde park
|Popular items
|Plantain Burrito*
|$9.00
Sweet plantains, mango salsa, guacamole, cilantro rice, black beans, cheese, chipotle mayo. Mango salsa contains onions, cilantro, tomato.
|Grilled Chicken Burrito*
|$9.00
Grilled chicken, mexican rice, black beans, pico de gallo, lettuce, cheese, salsa verde
|Grilled Elote (GF)*
|$5.00
one grilled corn topped with chipotle mayo, cotija cheese, cilantro, lime
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
JP Seafood Cafe
730 Centre Street, Jamaica Plain
|Popular items
|Shocking Maki
|$8.00
Spicy Tuna, Spicy Mayo, Scallion, Tempura Flake
|Godzilla Maki
|$12.00
Jumbo Shrimp Tempura with Avocado, spicy mayo and Scallion
|Sunshine Maki
|$8.00
Salmon, Lemon, Cilantro, Cucumber
Monumental Market
36 south st, Jamaica Plain
|Popular items
|Scone - Vegan - Cranberry Orange
|$3.74
Raspberry Vanilla
|Muffin - Donut
|$2.80
Spiced buttermilk muffin rolled in melted butter and cinnamon sugar.
|London Fog
|$4.44
Early grey tea, steamed milk of your choice, and vanilla
Brassica Kitchen + Cafe
3710 Washington St, Jamaica Plain
|Popular items
|BK Brussels
|$14.00
our famous brussels, fried & dressed in maple umeboshi (maple & salted plum ferment) miso, lemon, & chili oil.
contains: nightshade, stone fruit, & soy
|Tower Street
|$8.00
fried egg, veggie sausage, pickled tomato, aioli, & greens on house made brioche. Contains: dairy, allium, egg, nightshade, gluten, soy CAN NOT BE GLUTEN FREE!
|BK Beets
|$12.00
with yogurt, pistachio, & garlic confit
contains: gluten, dairy, nuts, allium
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Fomu
617 Centre St, Jamaica Plain
|Popular items
|Peanut Butter Chocolate Cookie
|$11.00
|Chocolate Chip Cookie Sandwich
|$7.95
|8 oz. Real Chocolate Sprinkles
|$7.00
Mike and Patty's - JP
386 Centre Street, Jamaica Plain