Burritos in Jamaica Plain

ACHILITOS TAQUERIA-JAMAICA PLAIN
38 Hyde Park Ave, Jamaica Plain
|Fish & Shrimp Burrito*
|$12.50
Flour tortilla burrito served with grilled shrimp (3) & Cod, mexican rice, pinto beans, cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, sweet chipotle
|Al Pastor Pork Burrito*
|$9.50
Slow cooked pork, cilantro rice, black beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, salsa verde
|Tex-Mex Burrito*
|$9.50
Ground beef, mexican rice, black beans, pico de gallo, lettuce, cheese, sour cream
Chilacates - Centre St - Jamaica Plain
658 Centre St, Boston, MA, Jamaica Plain
|CARNITAS BURRITO
|$0.00
Flour tortilla, rice & beans, cheese, pico.
|CHICKEN TINGA BURRITO
|$0.00
Flour tortilla, rice & beans, cheese, pico. Shredded Chicken & onions simmered in spicy chipotle sauce
|BIRRIA BURRITO
|$0.00
Flour tortilla, rice & beans, cheese, pico.