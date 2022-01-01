Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Jamaica Plain

Jamaica Plain restaurants
Jamaica Plain restaurants that serve burritos

Item pic

 

ACHILITOS TAQUERIA-JAMAICA PLAIN

38 Hyde Park Ave, Jamaica Plain

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fish & Shrimp Burrito*$12.50
Flour tortilla burrito served with grilled shrimp (3) & Cod, mexican rice, pinto beans, cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, sweet chipotle
Al Pastor Pork Burrito*$9.50
Slow cooked pork, cilantro rice, black beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, salsa verde
Tex-Mex Burrito*$9.50
Ground beef, mexican rice, black beans, pico de gallo, lettuce, cheese, sour cream
More about ACHILITOS TAQUERIA-JAMAICA PLAIN
Consumer pic

 

Chilacates - Centre St - Jamaica Plain

658 Centre St, Boston, MA, Jamaica Plain

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
CARNITAS BURRITO$0.00
Flour tortilla, rice & beans, cheese, pico.
CHICKEN TINGA BURRITO$0.00
Flour tortilla, rice & beans, cheese, pico. Shredded Chicken & onions simmered in spicy chipotle sauce
BIRRIA BURRITO$0.00
Flour tortilla, rice & beans, cheese, pico.
More about Chilacates - Centre St - Jamaica Plain

