Chicken enchiladas in Jamaica Plain

Chilacates - Centre St - Jamaica Plain
658 Centre St, Boston, MA, Jamaica Plain
|GRILLED CHICKEN ENCHILADAS
|$13.99
3 corn tortillas, salsa verde, melted cheese, lettuce, pico, sour cream. Sides of : rice, refried beans
|CHICKEN TINGA ENCHILADA
|$13.99
3 corn tortillas, salsa verde, melted cheese, lettuce, pico, sour cream. Sides of : rice, refried beans
ACHILITOS TAQUERIA-JAMAICA PLAIN
38 Hyde Park Ave, Jamaica Plain
|Chicken & Salsa Verde Enchilada Plate*
|$11.50
rolled tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken, topped with salsa verde and cheese served with mexican rice and black beans, lettuce and pico de gallo
|Verde Chicken Enchilada Bowl*
|$10.50
Your choice bowl served with grilled lime chicken, mexican rice, pinto beans, pico de gallo, topped with salsa verde and cheese
|Green Chicken Enchilada Burrito*
|$10.50
Grilled lime chicken, mexican rice, pinto beans, pico de gallo, topped with salsa verde and cheese