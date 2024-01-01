Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken pizza in Jamaica Plain

Jamaica Plain restaurants
Toast

Jamaica Plain restaurants that serve chicken pizza

The Haven

284 Amory St, Jamaica Plain

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Buff Chicken PIZZA$20.00
More about The Haven
Nicole's Jamaica Plain

367 Centre Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Parm Pizza$14.00
Ricotta base topped with marinara and chicken cutlet
Chicken Pesto Pizza$14.00
Pesto base topped with grilled chicken, and roasted red peppers
More about Nicole's Jamaica Plain

