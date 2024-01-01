Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken pizza in
Jamaica Plain
/
Jamaica Plain
/
Chicken Pizza
Jamaica Plain restaurants that serve chicken pizza
The Haven
284 Amory St, Jamaica Plain
No reviews yet
Buff Chicken PIZZA
$20.00
More about The Haven
Nicole's Jamaica Plain
367 Centre Street, Boston
No reviews yet
Chicken Parm Pizza
$14.00
Ricotta base topped with marinara and chicken cutlet
Chicken Pesto Pizza
$14.00
Pesto base topped with grilled chicken, and roasted red peppers
More about Nicole's Jamaica Plain
