Chicken salad in Jamaica Plain

Canary Square
435 S. Huntington Avenue, Jamaica Plain
|Smoked Chicken Salad
|$18.00
House Smoked Chicken, Baby Gem Lettuce, Fresno Chili, Marinated, Cucumber, Baby Tomato, Homemade Ranch topped with Crispy Bacon
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • WAFFLES
JPizle Kitchen
536 Centre St, Jamaica Plain
|Chicken Salad
|$8.99
ACHILITOS TAQUERIA-JAMAICA PLAIN
38 Hyde Park Ave, Jamaica Plain
|Chicken Salad*
|$9.00
Grilled chicken, mexican rice, black beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, corn salsa, cotija cheese, topped with salsa verde
