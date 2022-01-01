Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Jamaica Plain

Jamaica Plain restaurants
Jamaica Plain restaurants that serve chicken salad

Canary Square

435 S. Huntington Avenue, Jamaica Plain

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Smoked Chicken Salad$18.00
House Smoked Chicken, Baby Gem Lettuce, Fresno Chili, Marinated, Cucumber, Baby Tomato, Homemade Ranch topped with Crispy Bacon
More about Canary Square
JPizle Kitchen image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • WAFFLES

JPizle Kitchen

536 Centre St, Jamaica Plain

Avg 4.2 (679 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad$8.99
More about JPizle Kitchen
Achilitos Taqueria image

 

ACHILITOS TAQUERIA-JAMAICA PLAIN

38 Hyde Park Ave, Jamaica Plain

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Salad*$9.00
Grilled chicken, mexican rice, black beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, corn salsa, cotija cheese, topped with salsa verde
Chicken Salad*$9.50
Grilled chicken, mexican rice, black beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, corn salsa, cotija cheese, topped with salsa verde
More about ACHILITOS TAQUERIA-JAMAICA PLAIN

