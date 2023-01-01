Chicken tenders in Jamaica Plain
Jamaica Plain restaurants that serve chicken tenders
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • WAFFLES
JPizle Kitchen
536 Centre St, Jamaica Plain
|Chicken Tenders
|$9.99
PIZZA • CALZONES • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Same Old Place - Jamaica Plain
662 Centre St, Jamaica Plain
|Buffalo Chicken Finger Dinner
|$15.00
|5 Pc Chicken Finger Dinner
|$15.88
ACHILITOS TAQUERIA-JAMAICA PLAIN
38 Hyde Park Ave, Jamaica Plain
|Chicken Tender and Fries*
|$11.50
7 pieces of chicken tenders, fries and your choice of sauce. Try our Sweet Chipotle!
|Chicken Tender and Yucca Fries*
|$13.50
7 pieces of chicken tenders, yucca fries and your choice of sauce. Try our Sweet Chipotle!