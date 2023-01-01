Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Jamaica Plain

Jamaica Plain restaurants
Jamaica Plain restaurants that serve chicken tenders

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • WAFFLES

JPizle Kitchen

536 Centre St, Jamaica Plain

Avg 4.2 (679 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Tenders$9.99
More about JPizle Kitchen
PIZZA • CALZONES • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Same Old Place - Jamaica Plain

662 Centre St, Jamaica Plain

Avg 4.6 (5168 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Finger Dinner$15.00
5 Pc Chicken Finger Dinner$15.88
More about Same Old Place - Jamaica Plain
ACHILITOS TAQUERIA-JAMAICA PLAIN

38 Hyde Park Ave, Jamaica Plain

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Tender and Fries*$11.50
7 pieces of chicken tenders, fries and your choice of sauce. Try our Sweet Chipotle!
Chicken Tender and Yucca Fries*$13.50
7 pieces of chicken tenders, yucca fries and your choice of sauce. Try our Sweet Chipotle!
More about ACHILITOS TAQUERIA-JAMAICA PLAIN
Across the Border

378 Centre Street, Jamaica Plain

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
4 Vegan Chicken Fingers and fries$15.00
More about Across the Border

