Chili in Jamaica Plain

Jamaica Plain restaurants
Jamaica Plain restaurants that serve chili

Item pic

 

Casa Verde

711 Centre Street, Jamaica Plain

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Veggie Chili$6.00
w/charred corn, green onion, crema
More about Casa Verde
Consumer pic

 

Boston Burger Company - at Costello's Tavern

723 Centre Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Angus Beef Chili$7.50
with cheddar jack cheese
Chili Cheese Fries$10.50
homemade chili, cheddar jack cheese
More about Boston Burger Company - at Costello's Tavern
Consumer pic

 

Across the Border

378 Centre Street, Jamaica Plain

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Vegan Sweet Chili Dorito Burrito$16.50
Yellow Rice, Black Beans, Vegan Shredded Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Vegan nacho Cheese, Vegan Sour CreamGuacamole, Lettuce, Jalapeño, Choice Of Vegan Chicken, Chorizo, Or Mexican Style Tofu & Sweet Chili Doritos
More about Across the Border

