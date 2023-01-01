Chili in Jamaica Plain
Jamaica Plain restaurants that serve chili
Casa Verde
711 Centre Street, Jamaica Plain
|Veggie Chili
|$6.00
w/charred corn, green onion, crema
Boston Burger Company - at Costello's Tavern
723 Centre Street, Boston
|Angus Beef Chili
|$7.50
with cheddar jack cheese
|Chili Cheese Fries
|$10.50
homemade chili, cheddar jack cheese
Across the Border
378 Centre Street, Jamaica Plain
|Vegan Sweet Chili Dorito Burrito
|$16.50
Yellow Rice, Black Beans, Vegan Shredded Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Vegan nacho Cheese, Vegan Sour CreamGuacamole, Lettuce, Jalapeño, Choice Of Vegan Chicken, Chorizo, Or Mexican Style Tofu & Sweet Chili Doritos