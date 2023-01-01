Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chipotle chicken in Jamaica Plain

Go
Jamaica Plain restaurants
Toast

Jamaica Plain restaurants that serve chipotle chicken

Consumer pic

 

Ula Cafe

284 Amory St, Jamaica Plain

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Chipotle Sandwich$12.00
An old favorite -- back! Grilled chicken, pepperjack cheese, fresh red onion, greens, tomato and house-made cashew chipotle sauce on locally baked sourdough.
More about Ula Cafe
Item pic

 

ACHILITOS TAQUERIA-JAMAICA PLAIN

38 Hyde Park Ave, Jamaica Plain

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chipotle Chicken Burrito*$9.50
Chipotle chicken, mexican rice, black beans, pico de gallo, lettuce, cheese, sour cream. This is a GF option w/ GF Tortilla.
Chipotle Chicken Tostada*$5.00
Chipotle chicken, refried bean, pico de gallo, lettuce, queso fresco, sour cream on a toasted corn tortilla
Chipotle Chicken Bowl*$9.50
Your choice bowl served with chipotle chicken, mexican rice, black beans, pico de gallo, lettuce, cheese, sour cream. This is a GF option.
More about ACHILITOS TAQUERIA-JAMAICA PLAIN

Browse other tasty dishes in Jamaica Plain

Fish Tacos

Chicken Burritos

Muffins

Chai Tea

Tacos

Shrimp Quesadillas

Mozzarella Sticks

Shrimp Burritos

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Jamaica Plain to explore

Jamaica Plain

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Map

More near Jamaica Plain to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (638 restaurants)

Brookline

Avg 4.3 (55 restaurants)

Brighton

Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)

Allston

Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)

Newton Center

No reviews yet

Roslindale

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Chestnut Hill

Avg 3.5 (11 restaurants)

West Roxbury

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Hyde Park

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (638 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.6 (66 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (113 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (64 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (54 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (645 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (174 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (245 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (449 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (505 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston