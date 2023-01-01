Chipotle chicken in Jamaica Plain
Jamaica Plain restaurants that serve chipotle chicken
Ula Cafe
284 Amory St, Jamaica Plain
|Chicken Chipotle Sandwich
|$12.00
An old favorite -- back! Grilled chicken, pepperjack cheese, fresh red onion, greens, tomato and house-made cashew chipotle sauce on locally baked sourdough.
ACHILITOS TAQUERIA-JAMAICA PLAIN
38 Hyde Park Ave, Jamaica Plain
|Chipotle Chicken Burrito*
|$9.50
Chipotle chicken, mexican rice, black beans, pico de gallo, lettuce, cheese, sour cream. This is a GF option w/ GF Tortilla.
|Chipotle Chicken Tostada*
|$5.00
Chipotle chicken, refried bean, pico de gallo, lettuce, queso fresco, sour cream on a toasted corn tortilla
|Chipotle Chicken Bowl*
|$9.50
Your choice bowl served with chipotle chicken, mexican rice, black beans, pico de gallo, lettuce, cheese, sour cream. This is a GF option.