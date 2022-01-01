Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chorizo burritos in Jamaica Plain

Jamaica Plain restaurants
Jamaica Plain restaurants that serve chorizo burritos

Chilacates - Centre St - Jamaica Plain

658 Centre St, Boston, MA, Jamaica Plain

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
PAPAS CON CHORIZO BURRITO$0.00
Flour tortilla, rice & beans, cheese, pico. Potatoes & Mexican chorizo comes with pico
More about Chilacates - Centre St - Jamaica Plain
Achilitos Taqueria image

 

ACHILITOS TAQUERIA-JAMAICA PLAIN

38 Hyde Park Ave, Jamaica Plain

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chorizo Burrito*$9.50
Slow cooked pork, cilantro rice, black beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, salsa verde
Shrimp & Chorizo Burrito*$12.00
Grilled wild shrimp (3), & chorizo, mexican rice, pinto beans, cheese, and smokey taquera slasa
More about ACHILITOS TAQUERIA-JAMAICA PLAIN

