Chorizo burritos in Jamaica Plain

Chilacates - Centre St - Jamaica Plain
658 Centre St, Boston, MA, Jamaica Plain
|PAPAS CON CHORIZO BURRITO
|$0.00
Flour tortilla, rice & beans, cheese, pico. Potatoes & Mexican chorizo comes with pico
More about ACHILITOS TAQUERIA-JAMAICA PLAIN
ACHILITOS TAQUERIA-JAMAICA PLAIN
38 Hyde Park Ave, Jamaica Plain
|Chorizo Burrito*
|$9.50
Slow cooked pork, cilantro rice, black beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, salsa verde
|Shrimp & Chorizo Burrito*
|$12.00
Grilled wild shrimp (3), & chorizo, mexican rice, pinto beans, cheese, and smokey taquera slasa