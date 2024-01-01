Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cobb salad in Jamaica Plain

Go
Jamaica Plain restaurants
Toast

Jamaica Plain restaurants that serve cobb salad

Consumer pic

 

Costello's Tavern - 723 Centre St

723 Centre St, Jamaica Plain

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cobb salad$13.00
More about Costello's Tavern - 723 Centre St
Consumer pic

 

The Joint -

605 Centre St,, Jamaica Plain

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cobb Salad$18.00
Organic mixed greens, bacon, blue cheese, eggs, avocado, chicken and red wine house dressing.
More about The Joint -

Browse other tasty dishes in Jamaica Plain

Chicken Enchiladas

Taco Salad

Al Pastor Tacos

Burritos

Pepperoni Pizza

Veggie Burgers

Enchiladas

Fish Burritos

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Jamaica Plain to explore

Jamaica Plain

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Map

More near Jamaica Plain to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (718 restaurants)

Brookline

Avg 4.3 (61 restaurants)

Allston

Avg 4.3 (41 restaurants)

Brighton

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Newton Center

No reviews yet

Roslindale

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Chestnut Hill

Avg 3.5 (14 restaurants)

West Roxbury

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Hyde Park

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (718 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.6 (74 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (138 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.3 (63 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (779 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (218 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (291 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (562 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.3 (619 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston