Cobb salad in
Jamaica Plain
/
Jamaica Plain
/
Cobb Salad
Jamaica Plain restaurants that serve cobb salad
Costello's Tavern - 723 Centre St
723 Centre St, Jamaica Plain
No reviews yet
Cobb salad
$13.00
More about Costello's Tavern - 723 Centre St
The Joint -
605 Centre St,, Jamaica Plain
No reviews yet
Cobb Salad
$18.00
Organic mixed greens, bacon, blue cheese, eggs, avocado, chicken and red wine house dressing.
More about The Joint -
