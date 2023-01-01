Cookies in Jamaica Plain
Jamaica Plain restaurants that serve cookies
Ula Cafe
284 Amory St, Jamaica Plain
|Cookie
|$2.75
Brown sugar, chocolate chip, and even almond biscotti!
|Ginger Molasses Cookie *VEGAN AND GF!*
|$2.75
This *vegan*, *gluten-free*, *freshly baked* AND *delicious* cookie is the EGOT of all cookies! Made with molasses and dusted with powdered sugar, you have to give it a try!
|Brown Butter Cookie
|$2.75
Evergreen Eatery
154 Green Street, Jamaica Plain
|Linzer Heart Cookies (2)
|$3.50
|Chocolate Chip Cookie (2)
|$3.00
|Heath Bar Cookie
|$3.00
Public Coffee Co
182 Hyde Park Ave, Jamaica Plain
|Salted Double Chocolate Chunk Cookie 🍪
|$3.50
The Purple Cactus -
674 Centre Street, Jamaica Plain
|Salted Caramel Cookie
|$2.95
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.95
Monumental Market
36 south st, Jamaica Plain
|Cookie - Rose Cardamom Snickerdoodle
|$2.25
|Cookie - Salted Chocolate Chip
|$2.25
|Lilac/Spring Flower Sugar Cookies (pack of 6)
|$15.00