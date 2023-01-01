Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookies in Jamaica Plain

Jamaica Plain restaurants
Toast

Jamaica Plain restaurants that serve cookies

Item pic

 

Ula Cafe

284 Amory St, Jamaica Plain

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Cookie$2.75
Brown sugar, chocolate chip, and even almond biscotti!
Ginger Molasses Cookie *VEGAN AND GF!*$2.75
This *vegan*, *gluten-free*, *freshly baked* AND *delicious* cookie is the EGOT of all cookies! Made with molasses and dusted with powdered sugar, you have to give it a try!
Brown Butter Cookie$2.75
More about Ula Cafe
Evergreen Eatery image

 

Evergreen Eatery

154 Green Street, Jamaica Plain

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Linzer Heart Cookies (2)$3.50
Chocolate Chip Cookie (2)$3.00
Heath Bar Cookie$3.00
More about Evergreen Eatery
Consumer pic

 

Public Coffee Co

182 Hyde Park Ave, Jamaica Plain

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Salted Double Chocolate Chunk Cookie 🍪$3.50
More about Public Coffee Co
Consumer pic

 

The Purple Cactus -

674 Centre Street, Jamaica Plain

Avg 4.3 (953 reviews)
Takeout
Salted Caramel Cookie$2.95
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.95
More about The Purple Cactus -
Item pic

 

Monumental Market

36 south st, Jamaica Plain

Avg 4.9 (39 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cookie - Rose Cardamom Snickerdoodle$2.25
Cookie - Salted Chocolate Chip$2.25
Lilac/Spring Flower Sugar Cookies (pack of 6)$15.00
More about Monumental Market
Brassica Kitchen + Cafe image

 

Brassica Kitchen + Cafe - 3710 Washington Street - Jamaica Plain, MA 02130

3710 Washington St, Jamaica Plain

Avg 4.8 (1494 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cookie Butter Donut$4.00
Cookie Butter Donut$4.00
Cookie Butter Donut$4.00
More about Brassica Kitchen + Cafe - 3710 Washington Street - Jamaica Plain, MA 02130

