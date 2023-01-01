Crispy chicken in Jamaica Plain

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Latino Restaurant

302 Centre St, Jamaica Plain

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicharron de Pollo/ Fried Crispy Chicken$15.00
More about Latino Restaurant
Item pic

 

Sweet Rice - JP

697 Centre Street, Jamaica Plain

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Fried Rice DN$15.00
Stir-fried rice with broccoli, onions, tomatoes, egg, and crispy chicken
Crispy Chicken Basil DN **$16.00
Crispy chicken with minced hot peppers, onions, bell peppers, garlic, and basil
Crispy Chicken Basil LH$12.00
More about Sweet Rice - JP
Consumer pic

 

The Joint -

605 Centre St,, Jamaica Plain

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Crispy Chicken$17.00
Crispy Chicken Brioche bun , spicy chipotle, cheddar ,lettuce and tomato.
More about The Joint -
BK Crispy Chicken Sandwich image

 

Brassica Kitchen + Cafe - 3710 Washington Street - Jamaica Plain, MA 02130

3710 Washington St, Jamaica Plain

Avg 4.8 (1494 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
BK Crispy Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Our beautiful fried chicken stacked between homemade brioche with pickled green tomato and honey.
ALLERGENS: dairy, gluten, allium
More about Brassica Kitchen + Cafe - 3710 Washington Street - Jamaica Plain, MA 02130

