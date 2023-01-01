Crispy chicken in Jamaica Plain
Jamaica Plain restaurants that serve crispy chicken
Latino Restaurant
302 Centre St, Jamaica Plain
|Chicharron de Pollo/ Fried Crispy Chicken
|$15.00
Sweet Rice - JP
697 Centre Street, Jamaica Plain
|Crispy Chicken Fried Rice DN
|$15.00
Stir-fried rice with broccoli, onions, tomatoes, egg, and crispy chicken
|Crispy Chicken Basil DN **
|$16.00
Crispy chicken with minced hot peppers, onions, bell peppers, garlic, and basil
|Crispy Chicken Basil LH
|$12.00
The Joint -
605 Centre St,, Jamaica Plain
|Crispy Chicken
|$17.00
Crispy Chicken Brioche bun , spicy chipotle, cheddar ,lettuce and tomato.
Brassica Kitchen + Cafe - 3710 Washington Street - Jamaica Plain, MA 02130
3710 Washington St, Jamaica Plain
|BK Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Our beautiful fried chicken stacked between homemade brioche with pickled green tomato and honey.
ALLERGENS: dairy, gluten, allium