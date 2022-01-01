Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in Jamaica Plain

Go
Jamaica Plain restaurants
Toast

Jamaica Plain restaurants that serve curry

Item pic

 

The Haven

284 Amory St, Jamaica Plain

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Veggie Curry$24.00
Masala style curry, cauliflower, chick pea, rice and naan.
More about The Haven
Item pic

 

Sweet Rice - JP

697 Centre Street, Jamaica Plain

No reviews yet
Takeout
Massaman Curry DN *$0.00
Massaman curry in coconut milk, sweet potatoes, carrots, onions, tomatoes and peanuts
Panang Curry LH$0.00
Tofu Avocado Curry DN **$16.00
Tofu, avocado, and mixed vegetable curry with coconut milk
More about Sweet Rice - JP
Consumer pic

 

Canary Square

435 S. Huntington Avenue, Jamaica Plain

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Curry Chips$13.00
Spicy House Curry, Cheese Curds
More about Canary Square
Item pic

 

Evergreen Eatery

154 Green Street, Jamaica Plain

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Coconut Curry Shrimp$20.00
a pair of shrimp skewers with asparagus and coconut curry sauce over vegetable and jasmine rice
More about Evergreen Eatery
Brassica Kitchen + Cafe image

 

Brassica Kitchen + Cafe - 3710 Washington Street - Jamaica Plain, MA 02130

3710 Washington St, Jamaica Plain

Avg 4.8 (1494 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Swordfish & Green Curry$27.00
with salt roasted potatoes & capers!
pesce, dairy free, gluten free, and celiac safe!
More about Brassica Kitchen + Cafe - 3710 Washington Street - Jamaica Plain, MA 02130

