Curry in Jamaica Plain
Jamaica Plain restaurants that serve curry
The Haven
284 Amory St, Jamaica Plain
|Veggie Curry
|$24.00
Masala style curry, cauliflower, chick pea, rice and naan.
Sweet Rice - JP
697 Centre Street, Jamaica Plain
|Massaman Curry DN *
|$0.00
Massaman curry in coconut milk, sweet potatoes, carrots, onions, tomatoes and peanuts
|Panang Curry LH
|$0.00
|Tofu Avocado Curry DN **
|$16.00
Tofu, avocado, and mixed vegetable curry with coconut milk
Canary Square
435 S. Huntington Avenue, Jamaica Plain
|Curry Chips
|$13.00
Spicy House Curry, Cheese Curds
Evergreen Eatery
154 Green Street, Jamaica Plain
|Coconut Curry Shrimp
|$20.00
a pair of shrimp skewers with asparagus and coconut curry sauce over vegetable and jasmine rice
Brassica Kitchen + Cafe - 3710 Washington Street - Jamaica Plain, MA 02130
3710 Washington St, Jamaica Plain
|Swordfish & Green Curry
|$27.00
with salt roasted potatoes & capers!
pesce, dairy free, gluten free, and celiac safe!